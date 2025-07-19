Bebo wishes PeeCee on her 43rd birthday

Actress Kareena Kapoor said ‘You were meant for global domination’ as she wished her Aitraaz co-star Priyanka Chopra on her 43rd birthday.

Bebo took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and treated the netizens with an emotional throwback photo of the two divas performing on stage during an event. The photo showed PeeCee delicately adjusting Bebo’s makeup.

Kareena captioned the pic with a heartfelt birthday wish for Priyanka that read, “You were always meant for global domination. Keep soaring PCJ, no one like you. Happy birthday.”

Additionally, Kriti Sanon sent birthday wishes to the Fashion actress with the following words, ‘Happiest birthday @priyankachopra!! You inspire me every single day!! Keep being the amazing YOU and keep making us proud!”

Rakul Preet Singh added, ‘Happy birthday to the global Desi girl! Hope the year ahead brings you lots of success, balance, good health, and everything that truly matters to you.”

Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, wished her daughter with a heartfelt video, calling Priyanka her pride and joy. The clip included some of the moments from PeeCee’s high-glam. Along with her husband, Nick Jonas, and mother, we also got a glimpse of her little munchkin, Malti, in the video. The text on the video went like this, “Happy Birthday, Priyanka! Watching you grow into the woman you are has been the greatest gift of my life.” For the caption of the post, Dr. Chopra wrote, “To the daughter who’s changing the world with her light. Your strength, courage, and heart make me proud every day. Happy birthday, Pri. I love you.”

Commemorating her 43rd birthday, Priyanka dropped a video of her beachside moments with Malti and Nick.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude towards her family, and fans, PeeCee penned on IG, “As I prepare to go into another year around the sun. On my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift and all of my incredible well-wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude I go into 43 baby!” (IANS)