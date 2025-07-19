Saturday, July 19, 2025
Tiger Shroff surprises dad Jackie during Hunter S2 trailer launch

Actor Jackie Shroff received a big surprise during the trailer launch of his forthcoming action series Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega, co-starring Suniel Shetty.
As Jackie and Suniel graced the stage and were getting ready to address the media, Tiger came on the stage, leaving both the legendary actors shocked. When asked if he felt like sharing the screen with his dad and Suniel after witnessing the trailer, Tiger replied humbly, ‘Meri aukat nahi nahi. (I don’t have the staus)’ Stating one quality of Jackie which makes him so popular amongst people of all ages, Tiger said, “He talks to everyone in the same manner, whether it is to a director, producer, or at home.”
Tiger has made a name for himself as an action hero with his Baaghi franchise, and Jackie will be seen in an action packed role in his next. Suniel, who will be seen reprising his role as ACP Vikram in the second season of the show, shared his excitement saying, Season 2 of Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega digs deeper into Vikram’s past, his pain, and what drives him. This trailer is just the tip of the iceberg. What I love most is how personal the action feels this time. (IANS)
It’s not just about guns and chases, it’s about what’s at stake emotionally. And that emotional weight made every scene more intense. Launching the trailer in front of fans and the media gave us a real sense of how ready people are for this next chapter.”

Spilling the beans about his character, Jackie added, “Jumping into Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega was a wild ride. The world had its own vibe, and then this Salesman walks in and turns it all upside down. Playing him was like holding fire in your hands – calm, yet deadly. The trailer’s out, Bhidus! Time to dive in and enjoy the ride!”

Helmed by Prince Dhiman, along with Alok Batra, the series will also feature Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht in key roles, along with others.

“Hunter Season 2” is slated to premiere on Amazon MX Player on 24th July.

