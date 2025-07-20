Vehicle drives into crowd in LA, injuring 30 people

Los Angeles, July 19: A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring 30 people and leading bystanders to attack the driver, authorities said.

The driver was later found to have been shot, according to Los Angeles police, who were searching for a suspected gunman who fled the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the driver had been shot before or after the crash or why he drove into the crowd, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said.

Twenty-three victims were transported to local hospitals and trauma centres, according to police.

At least three were in critical condition after being injured along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, the Los Angeles City Fire Department said in a statement.

Fire Capt. Adam Van Gerpen said that a line of people – the majority female – were waiting to enter a nightclub when they were struck by a Nissan Versa that also hit a taco truck and valet stand. (AP)