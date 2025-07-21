Monday, July 21, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Billie Eilish, James Cameron team up for special project

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Popular singer Billie Eilish says she is set to collaborate with the Oscar-winning director James Cameron on an upcoming 3D project.
The Bad Guy singer performed in Manchester on Saturday, where she shared the news during her performance. She is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.
Eilish said she is working on something “very special” with the Avatar franchise director, Cameron.
While not revealing many details, the Grammy winner told the crowd, “So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here,” according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.
“Basically, I can’t say much about it but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D. So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row,” the 23-year-old singer added.
Although she didn’t specify the title of the project, fans are speculating she meant the upcoming installment of the Avatar franchise.
Released in 2009, Avatar became the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office with more than USD 2.8 billion in revenues. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards including best picture and best director, and won three Oscars, for best cinematography, production design and visual effects.
The blockbuster movie featured Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. Its second installment released in 2022, titled Avatar: The Way of Water.
Cameron’s next, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is the third installment in the franchise is slated to hit the big screen on December 19.
Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour began in October last year and will conclude in November. (PTI)

Previous article
Kriti Sanon’s vacation glows with postcard-like sunsets
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kriti Sanon’s vacation glows with postcard-like sunsets

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is soaking up the sun and sea breeze on a picturesque cruise vacation, recently...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Comedian Vir Das during a special interaction hosted at Asia Society, in New York, USA, recently

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sweet Home Alabama star Josh Lucas ties the knot

Josh Lucas, best known for Sweet Home Alabama, has married TV meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in a beautiful ceremony...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

CEO resigns after Coldplay concert video

Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer Inc., resigned after a viral video showed him embracing Chief People Officer Kristin...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge