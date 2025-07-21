CEO resigns after Coldplay concert video

Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer Inc., resigned after a viral video showed him embracing Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert.
Captured on a jumbotron, the clip sparked online scrutiny and a company investigation.
The incident raised concerns about leadership conduct and digital privacy, highlighting how quickly AI and social media can identify individuals from public footage. (PTI)
