ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ Comedian Vir Das during a special interaction hosted at Asia Society, in New York, USA, recently By: Agencies Date: July 21, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Comedian Vir Das during a special interaction hosted at Asia Society, in New York, USA, recently. (PTI) Previous articleSweet Home Alabama star Josh Lucas ties the knotNext articleKriti Sanon’s vacation glows with postcard-like sunsets Related articles ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ Billie Eilish, James Cameron team up for special project Popular singer Billie Eilish says she is set to collaborate with the Oscar-winning director James Cameron on an... ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ Kriti Sanon’s vacation glows with postcard-like sunsets Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is soaking up the sun and sea breeze on a picturesque cruise vacation, recently... ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ Sweet Home Alabama star Josh Lucas ties the knot Josh Lucas, best known for Sweet Home Alabama, has married TV meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in a beautiful ceremony... ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ CEO resigns after Coldplay concert video Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer Inc., resigned after a viral video showed him embracing Chief People Officer Kristin...