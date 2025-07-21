Entertainment Buzz

Miley Cyrus opens up about

avoiding tours

Miley Cyrus, the singer of ‘Something Beautiful’, has expressed her desire not to go on a tour anytime soon. She believes there is no proper infrastructure to support artists, as she believes it is difficult to maintain sobriety on the road, which is a pillar of stability in her life. Cyrus also emphasizes the importance of maintaining her mental wellness, which she believes gets difficult to balance when on tour. She believes that one person loving her is not enough, and that one person is not enough. In 2023, Cyrus explained that she has tried to create and innovate new ways to stay connected to the audience, but she doesn’t want to get ready in a locker room on the road. She also mentioned that her ninth studio album, ‘Something Beautiful,’ was released in May and premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 6, 2025. (IANS)

Surveen Chawla on acting: I follow instinct, not process

Surveen Chawla, the actress behind the upcoming streaming series Mandala Murders, has revealed that she doesn’t follow a specific process to approach a character. She insists on being present mentally in the scene and doing justice to the truth of the moment. However, she admits that when the director calls for ‘cut’, she easily moves away from it. Chawla believes that she doesn’t take herself too seriously and that it’s important to avoid a bubble that engrosses her in a world that doesn’t allow her to have a bird’s-eye view of herself. She also admits that a character or part never truly lingered with her after she’s completed a part. Instead, she internalizes and familiarizes herself with the script, becoming instinctive and spontaneous. (IANS)

Adrianne Palicki cast in

horror film Remote

Adrianne Palicki, known for her roles in NBC’s Friday Night Lights and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, is set to star in Steven DeGennaro’s horror thriller, Remote. Palicki will play Jules, a woman living alone in a 30-foot trailer for seven months. The story revolves around Jules, who witnesses a murder on a live stream and must use her computer skills to uncover the killer’s identity before they can find her. The film is directed by Steven DeGennaro and will be produced by Paper Street Pictures, Impeccible Pictures, Scott Weinberg, and Josh Raby. The film has completed filming and is in post-production. Palicki is also known for her roles in Legion, Red Dawn, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and John Wick. (IANS)

Alia Bhatt hails Saiyaara debut: ‘Stars are born’

Bollywood actress-producer Alia Bhatt has expressed her admiration for debutant Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and Mohit Suri after their film Saiyaara received positive feedback. Bhatt shared a picture of the actors and a long note in the caption, expressing her admiration for the team. She praised the film for its heart, soul, and something that stays with the audience. Alia and Mohit Suri are first cousins, with Mohit being a generation older than Alia. Alia made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, directed by Mohit under Vishesh Films. Alia decided to step out of her family’s Vishesh Films and worked under Karan Johar for Student of the Year. The film has been met with mixed reactions, with some praising the film for its individuality and honesty, while others have praised the team’s work. (IANS)