Kriti Sanon’s vacation glows with postcard-like sunsets

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is soaking up the sun and sea breeze on a picturesque cruise vacation, recently sharing glimpses of her getaway on Instagram.

The Do Patti actress was seen in a colorful bikini, capturing stunning views of the sea, vibrant sunsets, onboard cuisine, and the cruise itself. Captioning her post, she wrote, “Salty hair. Rainbow on my heart. Flowing with the waves. Sunsets like in a Postcard.”

Adding a dose of nostalgia, Kriti also embraced her ’90s kid’ spirit in a fun throwback reel. In a monochrome video, she’s seen applying makeup while vibing to the iconic track Made in India. She humorously asks for a change of tune, saying, “Can you please change the song… I don’t want to hear ‘boom boom’.”

The clip shifts to her singing Meri Neend by A Band of Boys and dancing to Teri To, Teri Ta. Captioning it, Kriti asked fans to suggest more ’90s hits for her playlist. Singer Sophie Choudry responded, revealing she had sung backing vocals on Made in India as a child.

On the work front, Kriti recently wrapped shooting for her upcoming drama Tere Ishk Mein, sharing behind-the-scenes photos to mark the completion. (IANS)