Monday, July 21, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sweet Home Alabama star Josh Lucas ties the knot

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Josh Lucas, best known for Sweet Home Alabama, has married TV meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in a beautiful ceremony held in Vatican City. The couple shared the news through Instagram posts featuring intimate moments from their wedding. Ruffalo, 34, captioned her photos, “Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city.”
Lucas, 54, also posted photos, capturing the joy of their special day.
The couple began dating in 2022 and got engaged in June 2024. Lucas announced the engagement with a heartfelt message, writing, “For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole… I WAY love you Brianna.” He expressed gratitude to their families and friends for their support.
On the professional front, Lucas will next appear in The Map That Leads to You, directed by Lasse Hallström and co-starring Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline. The romantic drama marks the next chapter in his acting career, as he embraces a new chapter in his personal life as well. (PTI)

Previous article
CEO resigns after Coldplay concert video
Next article
Comedian Vir Das during a special interaction hosted at Asia Society, in New York, USA, recently
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Billie Eilish, James Cameron team up for special project

Popular singer Billie Eilish says she is set to collaborate with the Oscar-winning director James Cameron on an...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kriti Sanon’s vacation glows with postcard-like sunsets

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is soaking up the sun and sea breeze on a picturesque cruise vacation, recently...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Comedian Vir Das during a special interaction hosted at Asia Society, in New York, USA, recently

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

CEO resigns after Coldplay concert video

Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer Inc., resigned after a viral video showed him embracing Chief People Officer Kristin...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge