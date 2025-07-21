Sweet Home Alabama star Josh Lucas ties the knot

Josh Lucas, best known for Sweet Home Alabama, has married TV meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in a beautiful ceremony held in Vatican City. The couple shared the news through Instagram posts featuring intimate moments from their wedding. Ruffalo, 34, captioned her photos, “Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city.”

Lucas, 54, also posted photos, capturing the joy of their special day.

The couple began dating in 2022 and got engaged in June 2024. Lucas announced the engagement with a heartfelt message, writing, “For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole… I WAY love you Brianna.” He expressed gratitude to their families and friends for their support.

On the professional front, Lucas will next appear in The Map That Leads to You, directed by Lasse Hallström and co-starring Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline. The romantic drama marks the next chapter in his acting career, as he embraces a new chapter in his personal life as well. (PTI)