Tuesday, July 22, 2025
SPORTS

England replace Bashir with Dawson

By: Agencies

Share post:

Manchester, July 21: England on Monday replaced off-spinner Shoaib Bashir with slow left-arm orthodox bowler Liam Dawson as their only change in the playing eleven for the fourth Test against India which starts here on July 23.
England lead 2-1 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy having won the first and the third Tests at the Headingley and Lord’s respectively. India won the second Test at Edgbaston.Bashir’s exit led to the recall of 35-year-old Dawson, who last played the third of his three Tests so far in July 2017 against South Africa. Dawson comes back into side in the wake of some solid county performances. (PTI)

