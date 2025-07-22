Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Siraj confirms on Bumrah’s availability for fourth Test

By: Agencies

Date:

Manchester, July 21: India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Monday confirmed Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the fourth Test beginning at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Bumrah, who has been earmarked to play in three Tests out of five due to workload management, had missed the second Test at Edgbaston that India won handsomely before returning for the following game at Lord’s which was lost by 22 runs.
With India trailing 1-2 and series on the line, former India captain Anil Kumble had recently spoken about the need to play the star pacer in the last two Tests.
Following the team’s first outdoor session in Manchester, Siraj at least cleared the suspense over Bumrah’s availability for the fourth Test.“Jassi bhai will play as far as I know, our combination is changing day by day (due to injuries),” Siraj told reporters.Asked about the plans specific to next game, he replied: “Our plan is to keep bowling in good areas considering how England play. We want them to play with patience like they played in the last match. We felt good about playing proper Test cricket,” With Arshdeep Singh ruled out of the Manchester Test due to a hand injury, India have added seamer Anshul Kamboj to the squad. Nitish Reddy has also been ruled out of the entire series due to a knee injury, forcing the team to rejig its combination.Akash Deep, nursing a groin injury, did not bowl in the main nets on Monday. (PTI)

