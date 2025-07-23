Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Adam Sandler revives Happy Gilmore after three decades due to fan pressure

By: Agencies

Hollywood star Adam Sandler is set to return to the second installment of Happy Gilmore after nearly 30 years due to constant fan pressure. Sandler confirmed the sequel during an appearance on Good Morning America and explained that fans had consistently asked about a follow-up to the 1996 comedy.
The new cast includes returning co-stars Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, and Julie Bowen, as well as newcomers like NFL star Travis Kelce, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, and several professional golfers.
Christopher Christopher, who returns as villainous Shooter McGavin, said that Adam and Netflix had “outdone themselves” with the sequel. Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on Netflix on 25 July. (IANS)

‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city
