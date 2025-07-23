Wednesday, July 23, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh: Students protest as school jet crash toll rises to 31

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

DHAKA, July 22: A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area on Monday, killing 31 people, including 25 children, and injuring 165 others. The aircraft, part of a Chinese-made fleet delivered in 2013, suffered a mechanical failure shortly after takeoff and crashed into a two-storey school building. It is one of the deadliest aviation accidents in Bangladesh’s history.
The pilot attempted to steer the aircraft away from populated areas but failed to avoid the crash. He and a teacher were also among the dead. Many victims were under 12 years old and suffered severe burns. Authorities fear the toll could rise as dozens remain in critical condition. As of Tuesday, 20 bodies had been handed over to families, while others continued to search for missing children.
The tragedy sparked massive protests across Dhaka. Thousands of students demanded the accurate death toll, compensation for victims’ families, and a ban on outdated military aircraft. Protesters confronted top government advisers during a visit to the crash site and held them inside a school building for nine hours.
Outside the Bangladesh Secretariat, police clashed with students using batons and tear gas, injuring dozens. Protesters also blocked highways in Chattogram and Barishal, accusing the government of mishandling both the crash and ongoing exam schedules. The education ministry postponed national exams and removed a senior official from his post.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) denied claims of hiding the actual death toll and stated that disruptions by onlookers had hampered rescue efforts. The Air Force and Army have launched investigations into both the crash and the post-crash incidents, including reported assaults on teachers by military personnel.
Tuesday was declared a national day of mourning, with flags flown at half-mast and a minute of silence observed in courts. The crash has raised serious concerns over military aircraft safety, urban emergency preparedness, and government transparency.
As the nation grieves, the pressure mounts on authorities to deliver accountability, review aviation protocols, and ensure such a tragedy is never repeated. (PTI)

Previous article
Iran to hold first post-ceasefire nuclear talks with Europe in Turkey
Next article
Bangladesh’s national flag keeps half-mast on Supreme Court building in homage to the victims of Monday’s Bangladesh air force training aircraft crash into a school in Dhaka
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son of Sardaar 2 have released the second trailer, further...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kajol & Twinkle Khanna team up for chat show

Bollywood actress Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are set to host a talk show called 'Two Much with...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city

Ed Sheeran, an international pop icon, has expressed his love for Shillong, India, after performing in the city...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Adam Sandler revives Happy Gilmore after three decades due to fan pressure

Hollywood star Adam Sandler is set to return to the second installment of Happy Gilmore after nearly 30...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son...

Kajol & Twinkle Khanna team up for chat show

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood actress Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are set...

‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ed Sheeran, an international pop icon, has expressed his...
Load more

Popular news

Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son...

Kajol & Twinkle Khanna team up for chat show

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood actress Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are set...

‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ed Sheeran, an international pop icon, has expressed his...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge