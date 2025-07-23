Bangladesh: Students protest as school jet crash toll rises to 31

DHAKA, July 22: A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area on Monday, killing 31 people, including 25 children, and injuring 165 others. The aircraft, part of a Chinese-made fleet delivered in 2013, suffered a mechanical failure shortly after takeoff and crashed into a two-storey school building. It is one of the deadliest aviation accidents in Bangladesh’s history.

The pilot attempted to steer the aircraft away from populated areas but failed to avoid the crash. He and a teacher were also among the dead. Many victims were under 12 years old and suffered severe burns. Authorities fear the toll could rise as dozens remain in critical condition. As of Tuesday, 20 bodies had been handed over to families, while others continued to search for missing children.

The tragedy sparked massive protests across Dhaka. Thousands of students demanded the accurate death toll, compensation for victims’ families, and a ban on outdated military aircraft. Protesters confronted top government advisers during a visit to the crash site and held them inside a school building for nine hours.

Outside the Bangladesh Secretariat, police clashed with students using batons and tear gas, injuring dozens. Protesters also blocked highways in Chattogram and Barishal, accusing the government of mishandling both the crash and ongoing exam schedules. The education ministry postponed national exams and removed a senior official from his post.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) denied claims of hiding the actual death toll and stated that disruptions by onlookers had hampered rescue efforts. The Air Force and Army have launched investigations into both the crash and the post-crash incidents, including reported assaults on teachers by military personnel.

Tuesday was declared a national day of mourning, with flags flown at half-mast and a minute of silence observed in courts. The crash has raised serious concerns over military aircraft safety, urban emergency preparedness, and government transparency.

As the nation grieves, the pressure mounts on authorities to deliver accountability, review aviation protocols, and ensure such a tragedy is never repeated. (PTI)