‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city

Ed Sheeran, an international pop icon, has expressed his love for Shillong, India, after performing in the city during his global + ‘? = Ã· x (Mathematics) Tour. Sheeran mentioned that Shillong felt very different after performing there, stating that it was his favorite place in India.

The British artist also featured Shillong in his music video for his chart-topping single Sapphire, with 27 scenes filmed in and around the hill station.

The video features Sheeran sipping local tea, buying fruit from vendors, relaxing on a swing in Mattilang Park, and playing football with local children.

The video has already garnered over 12 crore views on YouTube. Sheeran also spoke about India’s diversity, noting that every place offered a different language, cuisine, and rhythm.

He compared the city’s energy to that of a high-octane football match between Newcastle United and Plymouth County. Sheeran also played a casual football match with local kids during his stay before his February 12 concert.

Shillong, often referred to as the ‘Rock Capital of India’, is also gaining recognition as an emerging sporting and football hub. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed his ambition to position it as the football capital of India. (PTI)