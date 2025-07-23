Wednesday, July 23, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Ed Sheeran, an international pop icon, has expressed his love for Shillong, India, after performing in the city during his global + ‘? = Ã· x (Mathematics) Tour. Sheeran mentioned that Shillong felt very different after performing there, stating that it was his favorite place in India.
The British artist also featured Shillong in his music video for his chart-topping single Sapphire, with 27 scenes filmed in and around the hill station.
The video features Sheeran sipping local tea, buying fruit from vendors, relaxing on a swing in Mattilang Park, and playing football with local children.
The video has already garnered over 12 crore views on YouTube. Sheeran also spoke about India’s diversity, noting that every place offered a different language, cuisine, and rhythm.
He compared the city’s energy to that of a high-octane football match between Newcastle United and Plymouth County. Sheeran also played a casual football match with local kids during his stay before his February 12 concert.
Shillong, often referred to as the ‘Rock Capital of India’, is also gaining recognition as an emerging sporting and football hub. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed his ambition to position it as the football capital of India. (PTI)

Previous article
Adam Sandler revives Happy Gilmore after three decades due to fan pressure
Next article
Kajol & Twinkle Khanna team up for chat show
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son of Sardaar 2 have released the second trailer, further...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kajol & Twinkle Khanna team up for chat show

Bollywood actress Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are set to host a talk show called 'Two Much with...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Adam Sandler revives Happy Gilmore after three decades due to fan pressure

Hollywood star Adam Sandler is set to return to the second installment of Happy Gilmore after nearly 30...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Entertainment Buzz

Anne Hathaway unveils first glimpse of Devil Wears Prada 2 Anne Hathaway has teased her return as Andy Sachs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son...

Kajol & Twinkle Khanna team up for chat show

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood actress Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are set...

Adam Sandler revives Happy Gilmore after three decades due to fan pressure

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Adam Sandler is set to return to...
Load more

Popular news

Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son...

Kajol & Twinkle Khanna team up for chat show

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood actress Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are set...

Adam Sandler revives Happy Gilmore after three decades due to fan pressure

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Adam Sandler is set to return to...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge