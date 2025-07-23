Entertainment Buzz

Anne Hathaway unveils first glimpse of Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway has teased her return as Andy Sachs in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The actress posted a candid photo on Instagram, dressed elegantly in a dark green suit and black shoes. The picture came weeks after the film went into production, aligning with Anna Wintour’s departure as editor-in-chief at Vogue. Wintour is said to be the inspiration for the titular editor in the film, Meryl Streep. The sequel tells the story of Andy, a young New Yorker, who finds a job at a top fashion magazine under the ruthless editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly. The sequel will feature returning actors Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, and Pauline Chalamet, with little information known about their roles. The sequel will pit Hathaway’s Andy against her former boss, the Runway editor-in-chief, who struggles with the decline of traditional magazine publishing. The plot details for The Devil Wears Prada 2 are currently under wraps, but it is expected to release on May 1, 2026. (ANI)

Soha Ali Khan: ‘Humans scare me more than ghosts’

Actress Soha Ali Khan has revealed that she is more afraid of people than supernatural forces. In an interview with IANS, she revealed that she hasn’t experienced anything supernatural or eerie in real life, and she doesn’t want to know if these things exist or not. She is more scared of real life and people, as she knows that there are people in this world who do bad things. Khan’s biggest fear is an unnatural, untimely death, as she enjoys being alive and loves her close people. She fears the finality of death, as it could disrupt communication and lead to the loss of those close to her. The film “Chhorii 2” was released worldwide on 11th April 2025 and stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. (IANS)

Deepika’s fun way of taking Ranveer’s advice wins hearts

Deepika Padukone has shared a humorous meme on Instagram about her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The post, which includes smiling face emojis, has gained attention. Padukone has previously shared jokes about her husband’s phone habits and expressed pride in his wife after she received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, in September last year. Padukone recently joined Atlee’s upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, with Allu Arjun in the lead. This marks Padukone’s first project with Allu Arjun and her second with Atlee, having previously worked with the director on Jawan. Ranveer Singh is set to star in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, with his first look unveiled. The film is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025. (ANI)

Selena Gomez reflects on her

most beautiful year

Selena Gomez has celebrated her 33rd birthday, expressing gratitude for the “most beautiful year” of her life. In an Instagram post, Gomez expressed her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering love and kindness, making the year unforgettable. She expressed excitement and hope for the new year, looking forward to sharing more moments with them, creating new memories, and continuing the journey together. Gomez and Benny Blanco, who got engaged in December, have not yet started planning their wedding. However, they plan to take some time over the summer to start putting together plans. Blanco expressed his desire to take a break from work and focus on rest, stating that he hasn’t had much time off in a while and wants to forget the day by lying in bed and watching stuff. The couple is looking forward to taking a break over the summer. (IANS)