Kajol & Twinkle Khanna team up for chat show

Bollywood actress Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are set to host a talk show called ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, featuring bold, candid conversations. The show will feature a guest list featuring Bollywood’s biggest names and industry figures.

Prime Video, India’s Director and Head of Originals, Nikhil Madhok, announced the show, stating that it will be a first-of-its-kind talk show. Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer at Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said the show celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle, stating that it will be filled with insight, laughter, and relatable topics. The show will soon be streamed on Prime Video. (IANS)