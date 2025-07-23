Wednesday, July 23, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kajol & Twinkle Khanna team up for chat show

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bollywood actress Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are set to host a talk show called ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, featuring bold, candid conversations. The show will feature a guest list featuring Bollywood’s biggest names and industry figures.
Prime Video, India’s Director and Head of Originals, Nikhil Madhok, announced the show, stating that it will be a first-of-its-kind talk show. Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer at Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said the show celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle, stating that it will be filled with insight, laughter, and relatable topics. The show will soon be streamed on Prime Video. (IANS)

Previous article
‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city
Next article
Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son of Sardaar 2 have released the second trailer, further...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city

Ed Sheeran, an international pop icon, has expressed his love for Shillong, India, after performing in the city...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Adam Sandler revives Happy Gilmore after three decades due to fan pressure

Hollywood star Adam Sandler is set to return to the second installment of Happy Gilmore after nearly 30...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Entertainment Buzz

Anne Hathaway unveils first glimpse of Devil Wears Prada 2 Anne Hathaway has teased her return as Andy Sachs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son...

‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ed Sheeran, an international pop icon, has expressed his...

Adam Sandler revives Happy Gilmore after three decades due to fan pressure

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Adam Sandler is set to return to...
Load more

Popular news

Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son...

‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ed Sheeran, an international pop icon, has expressed his...

Adam Sandler revives Happy Gilmore after three decades due to fan pressure

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Adam Sandler is set to return to...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge