Wednesday, July 23, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Pak ruling coalition wins 2/3rd majority in Senate after KPK polls

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

ISLAMABAD, July 22: Pakistan’s ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has secured a two-thirds majority in the Senate following the recent elections in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly.
The Senate, the upper house of Pakistan’s parliament, is elected indirectly by provincial assemblies. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly elected eleven senators, with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) winning six seats and opposition parties winning five.
The Senate’s composition changed, with the ruling coalition of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and others securing a two-thirds majority.
The PPP with 26 seats is the largest party, while the PML-N has 20 seats. The coalition also has the support of six independent senators. The total seats of the ruling parties in the Senate are 64.
The ruling coalition increased its strength in the National Assembly following the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench decision on reserved seats. The total number of members from coalition parties stood at 213, with the PML-N leading with 123 members.
The ruling coalition’s strength is now 235, including four independent lawmakers, more than the 224 required for a two-thirds majority.
With this majority, the government can now amend the constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly and Senate. (PTI)

Previous article
Israeli strikes kill at least 20 in Gaza
Next article
Iran to hold first post-ceasefire nuclear talks with Europe in Turkey
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son of Sardaar 2 have released the second trailer, further...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kajol & Twinkle Khanna team up for chat show

Bollywood actress Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are set to host a talk show called 'Two Much with...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city

Ed Sheeran, an international pop icon, has expressed his love for Shillong, India, after performing in the city...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Adam Sandler revives Happy Gilmore after three decades due to fan pressure

Hollywood star Adam Sandler is set to return to the second installment of Happy Gilmore after nearly 30...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son...

Kajol & Twinkle Khanna team up for chat show

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood actress Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are set...

‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ed Sheeran, an international pop icon, has expressed his...
Load more

Popular news

Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son...

Kajol & Twinkle Khanna team up for chat show

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood actress Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are set...

‘Culture, life and football’: Ed Sheeran says Shillong is his favourite Indian city

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ed Sheeran, an international pop icon, has expressed his...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge