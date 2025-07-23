Pak ruling coalition wins 2/3rd majority in Senate after KPK polls

ISLAMABAD, July 22: Pakistan’s ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has secured a two-thirds majority in the Senate following the recent elections in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

The Senate, the upper house of Pakistan’s parliament, is elected indirectly by provincial assemblies. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly elected eleven senators, with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) winning six seats and opposition parties winning five.

The Senate’s composition changed, with the ruling coalition of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and others securing a two-thirds majority.

The PPP with 26 seats is the largest party, while the PML-N has 20 seats. The coalition also has the support of six independent senators. The total seats of the ruling parties in the Senate are 64.

The ruling coalition increased its strength in the National Assembly following the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench decision on reserved seats. The total number of members from coalition parties stood at 213, with the PML-N leading with 123 members.

The ruling coalition’s strength is now 235, including four independent lawmakers, more than the 224 required for a two-thirds majority.

With this majority, the government can now amend the constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly and Senate. (PTI)