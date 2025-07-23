Son of Sardaar 2 second trailer teases laughter, chaos & drama

The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son of Sardaar 2 have released the second trailer, further building anticipation ahead of its new release date—August 1, 2025. Initially set to release on July 25, the film’s premiere has now been pushed back by a week.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Jassi, whose life is packed with chaos, confusion, and comedy. The second trailer opens with Jassi marrying Neeru Bajwa, only to face a string of troubles—starting with Bajwa asking for a divorce. He exclaims, “Sardaar ko paagal kar diya,” and later, “Jo har baar fase, vo hai Sardaar Jassi.” The trailer highlights Jassi’s misadventures, from being trapped in fake love to getting involved with a mafia family and being bound by a promise to his mother (‘bebe’).

The ensemble cast includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta, and the late Mukul Dev. A new poster announcing the updated release date read, “The laughter riot just got a new date.”

The first trailer gave a glimpse into Jassi’s earlier troubles in a Punjabi village and introduced the new storyline set in Scotland. Jassi, along with Mrunal Thakur, pretends to be Sikh parents to help a girl marry her love. But trouble brews when they meet the intimidating father of the boy—played by Ravi Kishan—armed with guns and bodyguards.

Packed with comic one-liners, culture clash humor, and emotional moments, Son of Sardaar 2 promises double the confusion, drama, and entertainment.

Sharing the trailer, Ajay wrote, “Jassi is back, aur iss baar sab kuch double hai!” (IANS)