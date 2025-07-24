B’desh plane crash: Police action triggers political protest

DHAKA, July 23: Bangladesh’s political parties staged a 10-minute symbolic walkout on Wednesday, protesting against the law enforcement’s action on students and guardians following the recent aircraft crash in Dhaka.

The death toll from the crash has climbed to 32, with the majority of the victims being children. The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Bangladesh Socialist Party (BASAD), and Bangladesh JASAD demonstrated their protest.

Massive protests erupted at the crash site and outside the Secretariat building in the capital, with students demanding the immediate resignation of the interim government’s Education Advisor and Education Secretary.

The interim government’s law and education advisors, along with Yunus’s Press Secretary, faced strong protests from students who demanded their resignations and the publication of a correct list of the names of the deceased and those injured, along with compensation details for the families of the victims.

Local media reported that at least 75 students were injured during the police crackdown on the protests and were subsequently treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The Milestone School and College announced the formation of a seven-member committee to determine the actual number of casualties, injuries, and missing persons amid protests by students demanding the release of the accurate figures of the victims. The committee will complete its work and submit a report within three working days.