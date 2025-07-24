Entertainment Buzz

Venus confirms engagement to actor-producer Andrea Preti

Tennis star Venus Williams has confirmed engagement to actor-producer Andrea Preti. The 45-year-old tennis star made the revelation during a post-match interview on Tuesday. Venus Williams, who was away from the court for a while, made a historic return at the Washington Open. According to The People, Williams revealed that her boyfriend, Andrea Preti, has proposed to her. As the interviewer referred to Venus as an ’engaged woman,’ further asking if her partner has helped her in the comeback, the tennis star said, ‘My fiance is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing.’The seven-time Grand Slam champion further elaborated how she wanted to “coast and chill” during her break and that it was Preti who encouraged her to get through. (ANI)

F1 crosses Rs 100 crore mark

at Indian box office

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt’s sports-drama film F1 has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office, Warner Bros India has announced. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame, made its debut in Indian cinema halls on June 27. The studio shared the film’s latest gross box office collection (GBOC) numbers on its social media handles. ‘No pit stops. No slowing down. Just full throttle at the Indian Box Office!,’ the studio posted on X. The film is the third Hollywood film in 2025 to reach the Rs 100 crore club after Jurassic World Rebirth and Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning. (PTI)

Janhvi drops sun-soaked selfies

on flight with swollen eyes

Actress Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely mesmerizing in the sun-soaked selfies from a flight. The Mili actress took to her Instagram handle and penned a string of photographs facing the camera with swollen eyes. Janhvi revealed that she had clicked more than 50 selfies but stopped herself from posting them all. ‘Hiiiiii had 52 more selfies to post but they had too many sneak peaks so im going to controlllll and wait for u guys to see the real thing till then sun soaked selfies on a flight with swollen eyes but lots of love,’ the Dhadak actress wrote in the caption. Work-wise, Janhvi will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan for the second time. (IANS)

Cumberbatch calls Hollywood ‘grossly wasteful industry’

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch called out Hollywood for being a ‘grossly wasteful industry,’ specifically when it comes to food waste, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Recently, he appeared on Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast, where he discussed seeing wastefulness firsthand, such as the strict diet he had to follow to undergo a “body transformation” for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Cumberbatch shared that he likes the physical transformation aspect of his job, he also recalled having to eat five meals a day to meet his calorie intake goal, in addition to snacks like boiled eggs, crackers, almonds and cheese, which he called ‘horrific.’ ‘The exercise is great, and the end result is that you feel strong and you feel confident. You hold yourself better. You have the stamina to endure the exercise and the food that enables you to last through the gig. But it is horrific.’ (IANS)