Jerusalem, July 23: Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 21 people late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with more than half the victims being women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The Palestinian territory, home to over 2 million people, is facing growing desperation amid an Israeli blockade and a nearly two-year military offensive, raising fears of famine. The breakdown of law and order has caused widespread looting and disrupted aid deliveries, intensifying the humanitarian crisis.

Since May, over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed near aid sites while trying to obtain food, according to the UN human rights office. In response, more than 100 human rights groups and charities issued a letter demanding increased aid for Gaza and warning of the severe starvation risks faced by the population. The Gaza Health Ministry, run by Hamas and considered the most reliable source of casualty data by international organizations, reports that more than 59,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with more than half of the dead being women and children.

Separately, Human Rights Watch condemned missile and drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Red Sea commercial vessels, calling these attacks war crimes. The Houthis claim their assaults aim to pressure Israel over its Gaza offensive, but HRW argues these attacks violate the laws of war and urged the immediate release of detained crew members.

In Gaza, Israel extended the detention of Dr. Marwan al-Hams, acting director of Gaza’s field hospitals and health ministry spokesperson. He was wounded during his arrest in Rafah and is now held in an Israeli prison, with lawyers yet to gain access. Israel has not commented on his detention.

Israeli forces have intensified operations in Gaza City and northern Gaza, targeting Hamas militants and infrastructure. Over 120 targets were struck in the past day, including tunnels and booby-trapped buildings.

The recent strikes killed civilians, including children, women, and a pregnant woman, according to Gaza hospital casualty reports. The Israeli military attributes civilian casualties to Hamas militants operating within densely populated areas.

The human rights letter criticized Israel’s blockade for causing starvation and violence at food distribution points. It called for a ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid. Israel states it has allowed thousands of aid trucks since May and blames aid groups for inconsistent deliveries. The dire situation continues to worsen as Gaza’s population faces mounting challenges to survival. (AP)