ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kartik Aaryan recreates Coldplay kiss cam viral video

By: Agencies

Date:

Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan was caught cheating, but it’s not what you think.
Kartik joined the bandwagon and decided to recreate the viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with the company’s HR chief Kristin Cabot from the Coldplay concert. The clip took the internet by storm, alleging that these two have been involved in an extramarital affair.
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor posted a fun video on his Instagram handle with the text, ‘Fitness freak, Kartik Aaryan, caught cheating on his diet, at the Coldplay concert last night’. It must be noted that Kartik went on a fitness spree for his 2024 release Chandu Champion.
However, his latest social media post showed him cheating on his diet with a bar of chocolate.
The clip showed Kartik spitting out a piece of chocolate on his palm as he is ‘caught on camera’. He leaves the frame and re-emerges working on his biceps with dumbbells.
Taking another dig at the Coldplay Kiss Cam Viral Video, the Love Aaj Kal actor captioned the post, ‘Almost got Fired…’.
On the professional front, Kartik is currently busy working on Karan Johar’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
He was recently shooting for the forthcoming entertainer in Nawalgarh, Rajasthan, with co-star Jackie Shroff. (Agencies)

Pamela Anderson poses upon arrival at the premiere of The Naked Gun in London
Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
