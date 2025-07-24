Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76

Bollywood celebs mourn loss of Heavy Metal legend

Founding father of British heavy metal and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne passed away aged 76 after a yearslong struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

The heavy metal legend passed away on Tuesday. A statement from his family read: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Just two weeks ago, he had performed at what was billed as Black Sabbath’s last concert, a festival titled ‘Back to the Beginning,’ in his and the band’s hometown of Birmingham, England, that amounted to a massive tribute to the legendary band, including from such legendary spiritual offspring as Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice in Chains and more.

In January 2020, following two years of escalating health problems, Osbourne announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

In February 2023, he issued a statement saying that he was retiring from touring, citing spinal injuries he had sustained in a 2018 accident, reports variety.com.

He said, “(I)n all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”

From 1969-79, Osbourne was the head-banging front man for the Birmingham, England-based Black Sabbath, which codified the bottom-heavy, churning sound and lyrical demonology that would course through dozens of metal bands to come.

Meanwhile, bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and dropped a photograph of the late singer, accompanied by a broken heart, folded hand, and a guitar emoji.

Actor and comedian, Vir Das, also expressed his sorrow, saying, ‘Shed many tears. Go on home prince…thank you for the soundtrack to many great moments in my life.’

Actor Prateik Patil revealed how the godfather of heavy metal had a major impact on him as a teenager. ‘godspeed dark prince..the impact you had on me as a teenager in rebellion is unprecedented.. ‘mama im coming home’ hit hard for obvious reasons.. the eyes.. the nails.. the dark metal – rock ‘n’ roll – gothic aura.. & the impact lasts till this day.. & will forever..the greatest entertainer of all time.. thank you for the music & the wild ride..rest in power & love – ozzy osbourne,’ the Ekk Deewana Tha actor wrote.

Singer and composer, Vishal Dadlani, also mourned the loss of the legend with the following words, ‘Not Ozzy!!!! He was, is, and will remain the Prince of Darkness, forever!!’

Not just Bollywood, but several members from Hollywood, such as Adam Sandler and Jason Momoa, also offered their condolences to Osbourne’s loved ones during this difficult time. (IANS)