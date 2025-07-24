Syria asks Turkiye for defense aid

ANKARA, July 23: Syria’s interim government has requested defense support from Turkiye following two weeks of sectarian violence, Turkish officials said.

The unrest in Sweida province, involving clashes between Druze militias and Arab tribes, drew Israeli airstrikes on Syrian targets, prompting a US-brokered ceasefire on July 19. Syria also asked Turkiye for help combating terrorist groups, including ISIS.

Turkiye is considering training and advisory support and is reportedly seeking to establish military bases in Syria. Ankara supports President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s interim government and a stalled integration deal between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the national army.

Turkey, which sees the SDF as linked to the PKK, warned against autonomy moves and views any such effort as a threat to its national security. (AP)