Thursday, July 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Trump eyes China trip as trade relations improve

By: Agencies

US President describes relations with China as ‘very good’

WASHINGTON, July 23: President Donald Trump signaled on Tuesday that a visit to China could be “not too distant,” fueling speculation about a potential summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping as relations between the two countries begin to thaw following years of economic and strategic tensions. Trump made the remarks while hosting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House, emphasizing the U.S.’s “fantastic military relationship” with the Philippines as part of broader efforts to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Despite long-standing friction, Trump expressed optimism about the current state of U.S.-China ties, noting that Washington and Beijing are “getting along very well.” He pointed to a significant uptick in Chinese exports to the U.S., specifically rare earth magnets critical to high-tech industries such as smartphones, electric vehicles, and defense technologies. This resumption of trade marks a notable shift after both countries had imposed tariffs and technology restrictions on each other during a prolonged trade war.
A summit between Trump and Xi has been widely expected since Trump’s return to the White House, with both sides viewing it as a possible reset moment in a relationship defined by economic rivalry and mutual distrust. Analysts say Beijing views a leader-level summit as crucial for stabilizing relations and is waiting for assurance that Trump will adopt a cooperative tone before finalizing an invitation. Danny Russel, a fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, noted that China is leveraging Trump’s eagerness for a state visit to extract favorable terms.
Sun Yun of the Stimson Center also suggested that a summit is likely in the works, possibly as early as November, depending on trade negotiations. The U.S. and China have recently made progress in these talks, with two rounds of meetings held in Geneva and London. These discussions led to an agreement to lower tariffs and pause certain trade restrictions, paving the way for a potential long-term deal by mid-August.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he would meet with Chinese officials in Stockholm to discuss a likely extension of the August 12 deadline for implementing the tariff rollback and further policy coordination. Bessent expressed optimism about the current direction of U.S.-China trade relations and said he planned to raise concerns about Chinese industrial overproduction and Beijing’s continued purchases of Russian and Iranian oil.
In what may be a goodwill gesture, China suspended an antitrust investigation into DuPont’s operations in the country—a probe that had been widely viewed as retaliatory. Additionally, Beijing agreed to restart export approvals for rare earth materials essential to American industries, while the U.S. eased some restrictions on advanced technologies.
These developments suggest a mutual willingness to de-escalate and possibly restore strategic stability, though significant challenges remain. The timing of a Trump-Xi summit is still uncertain, and both sides appear to be maneuvering to gain leverage in shaping the agenda and terms of any future agreement. (AP)

B'desh plane crash: Police action triggers political protest
