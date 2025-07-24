Thursday, July 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainians protest Zelenskyy's anti corruption law

By: Agencies

Date:

KYIV, July 23: Ukrainian activists have called for further protests against a new law they claim undermines the independence of key anti-corruption agencies. The legislation, approved by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after passing Parliament, sparked the largest domestic protests since the start of Russia’s invasion more than three years ago. Demonstrators gathered in Kyiv and other cities urging Zelenskyy to veto the law, which grants the prosecutor general expanded authority over the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
Critics argue the law could weaken oversight and allow Zelenskyy’s allies to exert greater control over corruption probes. The move has drawn sharp criticism from EU officials and international rights groups, who warn it could damage Ukraine’s prospects of joining the European Union and undermine Western support. Zelenskyy, facing public backlash and international concern, met with Ukraine’s anti-corruption and security agency leaders. He defended the law as a tool to accelerate stalled cases and eliminate “Russian influence” in anti-corruption efforts, though he offered no concrete examples.
Transparency International and other groups condemned the legislation as a reversal of hard-won reforms. Protests continue amid concerns the government is prioritizing political loyalty over accountability. Meanwhile, Russian officials mocked Zelenskyy’s claims, as Ukraine and Russia prepared for another round of talks in Istanbul focused on prisoner exchanges. (AP)

