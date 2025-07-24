World Watch

Monsoon floods claim 234 lives in Pak’s Punjab

LAHORE, July 23: Monsoon rains have caused floods in Pakistan, causing 234 deaths, primarily in Punjab province, since June. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warns of flood risk in major rivers and streams in Punjab from July 22 to 24, prompting evacuation efforts and urging people to move along with their cattle. Rising water levels in Chenab, Indus, and Jhelum rivers have damaged houses, fields, and road infrastructure. The death toll has increased from 223 to 234 in the last 24 hours, with Punjab remaining the worst-hit province with 135 deaths and 470 injuries. Heavy rains have also caused flash floods in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, damaging houses and pushing up water levels, prompting evacuations. (PTI)

Terrorists injure six paramilitary forces in Pak

PESHAWAR, July 23: Six Frontier Constabulary personnel were injured in a terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwestern Pakistan. The attack resulted in six personnel being injured, but the constabulary’s swift response forced the terrorists to flee. The injured constables were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu. Police teams have launched a hunt to locate the terrorists. Pakistan has experienced a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly targeting police, law enforcement agencies, and security forces. A police official, Constable Hayatullah, was killed when attacked in Bannu. On July 21, over a dozen terrorists attacked a police station in Bannu, and on July 19, two police officials were injured in a quadcopter attack on Bannu’s Miryan police station. (PTI)

Indian student hurt in racist attack in Australia

MELBOURNE, July 23: Indian student Charanpreet Singh has been hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an alleged racist attack in Adelaide, Australia. Singh, 23, was assaulted by a group of men in a parking lot over a parking dispute. The group hurled racist abuse and beat Singh unconscious. Singh suffered head trauma, torn tissue around his left eye, and swelling in his jaw. A 20-year-old man from Enfield was arrested and charged with assault causing harm. Police have appealed for information on the other attackers who fled the scene. (AP)

Racist attack in Ireland: Indian embassy seeks action

DUBLIN, July 23: An Indian man in his 40s was violently attacked in Tallaght, Dublin, over the weekend in a suspected hate crime. The assailants falsely accused him of misconduct, beat him, and partially stripped him before passersby intervened. The Indian Embassy is assisting the victim and coordinating with Irish authorities. The man was treated at a hospital and later discharged. Officials believe the attackers may be linked to other unprovoked assaults on foreign nationals. Local leaders condemned the attack and rising racism. (IANS)