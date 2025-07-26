Saturday, July 26, 2025
Gaza funger surge kills dozens of children

By: Agencies

Deir al-Balah, July 25: Gaza is facing a deepening hunger crisis, with at least 48 deaths from malnutrition this month, including 20 children.
Hospitals are overwhelmed and lack essential treatments, as Israel’s blockade restricts aid. Children are dying from starvation even without preexisting conditions, and adults with health issues are also succumbing. Aid groups say Gaza has entered a “population death spiral.”
While Israel blames Hamas for looting, the U.N. insists aid must flow freely to prevent further catastrophic loss of life. (AP)

Istanbul hosts EU-Iran talks as sanctions near
Tens of thousands flee amid Thai-Cambodian clashes
