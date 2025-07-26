Thai airstrikes hit Cambodia; 14 killed in border clashes

Surin (THAILAND), July 25: Thai and Cambodian soldiers have clashed along the border between their countries, resulting in at least 14 deaths, mostly civilians. The two sides fired small arms, artillery, and rockets, and Thailand also launched airstrikes. The fighting took place in at least six areas on Thursday, according to Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri. On Friday, Cambodia’s chief official in Oddar Meanchey province, Gen. Khov Ly, said clashes resumed early in the morning near the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple. At least four civilians were wounded in Thursday’s fighting there, and more than 4,000 people have been displaced from their villages along the border to evacuation centers.

The escalation represents a rare instance of military conflict between member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation, though Thailand has tangled with Cambodia before over the border and has had sporadic skirmishes with western neighbor Myanmar. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides “to exercise maximum restraint and address any issues through dialogue,” according to U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq.

Thailand and Cambodia have blamed each other for the clashes, alleging that civilians were being targeted. In Bangkok, the Public Health Ministry said a Thai soldier and 13 civilians, including children, were killed while 14 soldiers and 32 other civilians were injured. Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin condemned what he said were the attacks on civilians and a hospital as violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the fighting affected four provinces. The Interior Ministry was ordered to evacuate people at least 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the border. In Cambodia, several hundred villagers moved from their homes near the border to about 30 kilometers (18 miles) deeper inside Oddar Meanchey province. Many made the journey with entire families and most of their possessions on home-made tractors, before settling down with hammocks and makeshift shelters.

The two Southeast Asian neighbors have long had border disputes, which periodically flare along their 800-kilometer (500-mile) frontier and usually result in brief confrontations, only rarely involving the use of weapons. The last major combat over the issue was in 2011, leaving 20 dead. Thursday’s clashes were unusually big in intensity.

Relations frayed badly even before the clashes began. On Wednesday, Thailand withdrew its ambassador to Cambodia and expelled the Cambodian ambassador to protest the mine blast that wounded its soldiers. Thai authorities alleged the mines were newly laid along paths that both sides had agreed were supposed to be safe, and they said the mines were Russian-made and not of a type employed by Thailand’s military. Cambodia rejected Thailand’s account as “baseless accusations,” pointing out that many unexploded mines and other ordnance are a legacy of 20th century wars and unrest.

Cambodia also downgraded diplomatic relations, recalling all Cambodian staff on Thursday from its embassy in Bangkok. The border dispute has also roiled Thailand’s domestic politics, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra coming under fire earlier this month over a phone call with Cambodia’s former Prime Minister Hun Sen, still a power broker in his country, when she tried to defuse the situation. (AP)