Tuesday, August 12, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Awami League denies office in Kolkata, calls it malicious propaganda

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Dhaka, Aug 11: Bangladesh’s Awami League has dismissed the media reports claiming that the party has opened an office in India’s Kolkata, calling it an attempt by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to spread its “malicious propaganda.”
In a post on X on Monday, the party expressed deep concern over the media reports, stating that those “relied solely on rumours without verifying them through any credible primary sources required to establish authenticity.”
Slamming the Yunus administration, the Awami League alleged that “the illegal usurper government is actively spreading these baseless rumours.”
“On the one hand, these illegal occupiers have attacked and looted Awami League offices across the country and are attempting to unlawfully seize the central office. On the other hand, they are spreading falsehoods that the Awami League has opened an office in Kolkata,” the party said.
“The very idea of opening such an office in Kolkata is out of the question. The Bangladesh Awami League conducts politics for Bangladesh and its people alone. Everything about the party is entirely Bangladesh-centric,” it added.
The party also claimed that the interim government has “stripped the Awami League of all its rights” and has also “locked down” the entire country. It further mentioned that the current administration is denying Awami League leaders and workers the “opportunity to carry out normal political activities.”
The Awami League said that with the support of the Bangladeshi people, it “will liberate the besieged nation and reclaim its occupied offices.”
Earlier on Friday, Awami League sharply criticised the Yunus-led interim government for seizing power in blatant disregard of Bangladesh’s Constitution, as it marked one year since the takeover.
The party mentioned that the “collective failure of the country’s democratic institutions and law enforcement agencies” marks the day as one of the darkest chapters in the history of the South Asian nation.
According to the Awami League, the day the Yunus regime took over is not just a “black mark” in history, but a warning to people of Bangladesh — that how crucial it is to stay vigilant in defence of democracy and to raise their voices against non-cooperation and injustice. (IANS)

Previous article
Israel hits journalists, aid seekers; Australia supports Palestine
Next article
Awami League accuses Yunus of enabling terrorist forces in B’desh
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Awami League accuses Yunus of enabling terrorist forces in B’desh

Dhaka, Aug 11: The Awami League on Monday expressed grave concern over the current situation in Bangladesh under...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel hits journalists, aid seekers; Australia supports Palestine

DIER AL-BALAH, Aug 11: At least 40 people were killed across Gaza overnight and into Monday, including a...
INTERNATIONAL

Trump’s Pak policy may land US in geopolitical turbulence

NEW DELHI, Aug 11: US President Donald Trump has announced a new agreement for joint development of Pakistan’s...
INTERNATIONAL

China to construct rail link near LAC with India

Beijing, Aug 11: China is set to build the most ambitious rail link connecting Xinjiang province with Tibet,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Awami League accuses Yunus of enabling terrorist forces in B’desh

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 11: The Awami League on Monday expressed...

Israel hits journalists, aid seekers; Australia supports Palestine

INTERNATIONAL 0
DIER AL-BALAH, Aug 11: At least 40 people were...

Trump’s Pak policy may land US in geopolitical turbulence

INTERNATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Aug 11: US President Donald Trump has...
Load more

Popular news

Awami League accuses Yunus of enabling terrorist forces in B’desh

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 11: The Awami League on Monday expressed...

Israel hits journalists, aid seekers; Australia supports Palestine

INTERNATIONAL 0
DIER AL-BALAH, Aug 11: At least 40 people were...

Trump’s Pak policy may land US in geopolitical turbulence

INTERNATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Aug 11: US President Donald Trump has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge