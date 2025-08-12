Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Israel hits journalists, aid seekers; Australia supports Palestine

DIER AL-BALAH, Aug 11: At least 40 people were killed across Gaza overnight and into Monday, including a prominent journalist and civilians seeking humanitarian aid, according to local health officials
Among the dead were 12 people shot while attempting to access aid distribution points, with witnesses reporting Israeli forces firing at crowds in areas like the Morag corridor and Teina. Hospital officials confirmed casualties included children and an infant.
Israeli drone strikes also killed a family of seven in Khan Younis, as reported by residents. The Gaza Health Ministry said over 1,700 people have been killed while seeking food since May, when the US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) took over aid distribution from the UN.
GHF denied knowledge of incidents near its aid sites.
The killings came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports of humanitarian conditions in Gaza as a “global campaign of lies,” while announcing deeper operations against Hamas.
Five more people, including a child, reportedly died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Australia joined other Western nations moving toward recognizing Palestinian statehood, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling it a step toward peace.
Separately, an Israeli airstrike killed six journalists, including two Al Jazeera correspondents. The network condemned the strike as a “targeted assassination,” amid growing concerns over press freedom in Gaza. (AP)

