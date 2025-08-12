Tuesday, August 12, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

POT POURRI

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Rare mental health clinics struggle amid South Sudan violence

MUNDIR, Aug 11: Joy Falatiya, a 35-year-old South Sudanese mother, experienced homelessness and pennilessness after her husband kicked her and five children out of their home in March 2024.
She had considered ending her life, but has since made a remarkable recovery thanks to the support of well-wishers and a mental health clinic nearby.
The clinic in Mundri, South Sudan’s Western Equatoria state, is a rare and endangered facility in a country desperate for more mental health services.
The clinic is part of a project that aimed to provide mental health services for the first time to over 20,000 people across the East African country.
Launched in late 2022, it proved a lifeline for patients like Falatiya in a country where mental health services are almost non-existent in the government-run health system. Implemented by a group of charities led by Amref Health Africa, the program has partnered with government health centers, Catholic parishes, and local radio stations.
South Sudan has the fourth-highest suicide rate in Africa and is ranked thirteenth globally, with suicide affecting mostly the internally displaced.
Mental health issues are a huge obstacle to the development of South Sudan, with more than a third of those screened by the Amref project showing signs of either psychological distress or mental health disorders.
Last month, authorities in Juba raised an alarm after 12 cases of suicide were reported in just a week in the South Sudan capital.
Dr. Atong Ayuel Longar, one of South Sudan’s few psychiatrists and the leader of the mental health department at the health ministry, said a pervasive sense of “uncertainty” affects the population the most amid the constant threat of war. She said that people can’t plan for tomorrow and fear similar fighting could resume there ten years later.
In Mundri, the AP visited several mental health facilities in June and spoke to many patients, including women who have recently lost relatives in South Sudan’s conflict. (AP)

A visitor films a sculpture called ‘The Spell’ part of ‘The Spell or The Dream’, a “multi-faceted work inviting audiences to collectively dream of new horizons” by artist Tai Shani at Somerset House
in London, England, on Monday. (PTI)
Previous article
World Watch
Next article
Russia shot down over 120 drones overnight
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Awami League accuses Yunus of enabling terrorist forces in B’desh

Dhaka, Aug 11: The Awami League on Monday expressed grave concern over the current situation in Bangladesh under...
INTERNATIONAL

Awami League denies office in Kolkata, calls it malicious propaganda

Dhaka, Aug 11: Bangladesh’s Awami League has dismissed the media reports claiming that the party has opened an...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel hits journalists, aid seekers; Australia supports Palestine

DIER AL-BALAH, Aug 11: At least 40 people were killed across Gaza overnight and into Monday, including a...
INTERNATIONAL

Trump’s Pak policy may land US in geopolitical turbulence

NEW DELHI, Aug 11: US President Donald Trump has announced a new agreement for joint development of Pakistan’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Awami League accuses Yunus of enabling terrorist forces in B’desh

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 11: The Awami League on Monday expressed...

Awami League denies office in Kolkata, calls it malicious propaganda

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 11: Bangladesh’s Awami League has dismissed the...

Israel hits journalists, aid seekers; Australia supports Palestine

INTERNATIONAL 0
DIER AL-BALAH, Aug 11: At least 40 people were...
Load more

Popular news

Awami League accuses Yunus of enabling terrorist forces in B’desh

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 11: The Awami League on Monday expressed...

Awami League denies office in Kolkata, calls it malicious propaganda

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 11: Bangladesh’s Awami League has dismissed the...

Israel hits journalists, aid seekers; Australia supports Palestine

INTERNATIONAL 0
DIER AL-BALAH, Aug 11: At least 40 people were...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge