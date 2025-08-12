Tuesday, August 12, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Russia shot down over 120 drones overnight

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

MOSCOW, Aug 11: Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that its air defence forces shot down 121 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight from August 9 to 10.
The interceptions occurred between 20:00 and 06:10 Moscow time (0310 GMT). Over 34 drones were downed on Sunday alone, including one near the Moscow Region.
In the Saratov Region, falling debris from a destroyed drone killed one person, highlighting the growing risks to civilians from ongoing drone warfare.
Simultaneously, Ukraine’s Air Force claimed that Russia launched a large-scale drone attack involving 100 combat and decoy drones.
Ukrainian air defences reportedly shot down 70 of them. These mutual drone offensives reflect an intensifying technological aspect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with both sides increasingly relying on unmanned aerial systems for attacks and surveillance.
Earlier, on August 4, Russia repelled another major drone assault targeting the Volgograd region’s transport and energy infrastructure.
Debris from intercepted drones damaged a high-voltage power line, cutting electricity to the town of Ilovlya and nearby settlements. Emergency crews were dispatched to restore the supply.
The growing frequency of such incidents underscores the expanding scope of drone warfare in the conflict. (IANS)

Previous article
POT POURRI
Next article
China to construct rail link near LAC with India
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Awami League accuses Yunus of enabling terrorist forces in B’desh

Dhaka, Aug 11: The Awami League on Monday expressed grave concern over the current situation in Bangladesh under...
INTERNATIONAL

Awami League denies office in Kolkata, calls it malicious propaganda

Dhaka, Aug 11: Bangladesh’s Awami League has dismissed the media reports claiming that the party has opened an...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel hits journalists, aid seekers; Australia supports Palestine

DIER AL-BALAH, Aug 11: At least 40 people were killed across Gaza overnight and into Monday, including a...
INTERNATIONAL

Trump’s Pak policy may land US in geopolitical turbulence

NEW DELHI, Aug 11: US President Donald Trump has announced a new agreement for joint development of Pakistan’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Awami League accuses Yunus of enabling terrorist forces in B’desh

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 11: The Awami League on Monday expressed...

Awami League denies office in Kolkata, calls it malicious propaganda

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 11: Bangladesh’s Awami League has dismissed the...

Israel hits journalists, aid seekers; Australia supports Palestine

INTERNATIONAL 0
DIER AL-BALAH, Aug 11: At least 40 people were...
Load more

Popular news

Awami League accuses Yunus of enabling terrorist forces in B’desh

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 11: The Awami League on Monday expressed...

Awami League denies office in Kolkata, calls it malicious propaganda

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 11: Bangladesh’s Awami League has dismissed the...

Israel hits journalists, aid seekers; Australia supports Palestine

INTERNATIONAL 0
DIER AL-BALAH, Aug 11: At least 40 people were...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge