Russia shot down over 120 drones overnight

MOSCOW, Aug 11: Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that its air defence forces shot down 121 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight from August 9 to 10.

The interceptions occurred between 20:00 and 06:10 Moscow time (0310 GMT). Over 34 drones were downed on Sunday alone, including one near the Moscow Region.

In the Saratov Region, falling debris from a destroyed drone killed one person, highlighting the growing risks to civilians from ongoing drone warfare.

Simultaneously, Ukraine’s Air Force claimed that Russia launched a large-scale drone attack involving 100 combat and decoy drones.

Ukrainian air defences reportedly shot down 70 of them. These mutual drone offensives reflect an intensifying technological aspect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with both sides increasingly relying on unmanned aerial systems for attacks and surveillance.

Earlier, on August 4, Russia repelled another major drone assault targeting the Volgograd region’s transport and energy infrastructure.

Debris from intercepted drones damaged a high-voltage power line, cutting electricity to the town of Ilovlya and nearby settlements. Emergency crews were dispatched to restore the supply.

The growing frequency of such incidents underscores the expanding scope of drone warfare in the conflict. (IANS)