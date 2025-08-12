Tuesday, August 12, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

The Lumineers to take the stage in Delhi on Feb 1

By: Agencies

Date:

American band The Lumineers is set to return to India with ‘The Automatic World Tour’. The band will perform in the National Capital on February 1, 2026.
Since its breakthrough with the self-titled debut album in 2012, the band has carved a distinct niche for themselves, pairing stripped-down instrumentation with raw, emotional lyricism. Their chart-topping debut single ‘Ho Hey’, which was a modern folk anthem, catapulted them into international acclaim, to heart-wrenching ballads like ‘Cleopatra’, ‘Stubborn Love’ and ‘Ophelia’, The Lumineers’ discography is a tapestry of honest storytelling and evocative lyricism.
The band will perform at Huda Ground, Delhi-NCR on February 1. The show is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, and will be a part of the band’s expansive world tour in support of their fifth studio album ‘Automatic’. (IANS)

