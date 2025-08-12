World Watch

Floods, kill 9 in PoK’s Gilgit-Baltistan

PESHAWAR, Aug 11: Nine volunteers were killed and three injured when a landslide buried them during the restoration of a flood-damaged water channel in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Gilgit region. The incident occurred on Sunday night in Danyor Nullah when a mass of earth collapsed on the workers, trapping several under the debris. An emergency was declared in local hospitals, and hospital authorities confirmed nine deaths and warned that more people could be trapped. Flash floods in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir triggered by a glacial lake outburst from the Shishper Glacier last Friday swept away a section of the Karakoram Highway linking Pakistan with China, destroying protective walls, damaged farmland, and putting over 50 homes at risk. Experts have warned that repeated heatwaves and record temperatures this year have accelerated glacier melt, increasing the frequency of such outbursts in the region. (PTI)

Journalist assaulted in B’desh amid rising attacks

DHAKA, Aug 11: A local newspaper journalist, Firoz Ahmed, was seriously injured in Bangladesh’s Kushtia district after being assaulted with hammers, rods, and bricks. The incident follows a series of violent attacks against journalists in the country, including a recent attack on a journalist and his mother in Lalmonirhat. Tensions began when Firoz and the prime accused, Milon, got into an altercation over a scuffle involving their children. The incident comes after another journalist and his mother were attacked in Lalmonirhat. The Awami League has expressed grave concern over the ongoing killings, torture, and harassment against media persons under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. Journalists have demanded an end to harassment, justice for slain colleagues, bail for imprisoned journalists, and restoration of the Dhaka Union of Journalists’ operations. (IANS)

US house fire kills 6, including 4 children

Waldorf, Aug 11: A fire ripped through a house at Charles County in Maryland on Sunday, killing four children and two adults, authorities said. One person managed to escape the blaze reported around 8.40 am at the home in Waldorf, about 88 kilometres south of Baltimore, WTOP-TV reported. It took about 70 firefighters more than an hour to control the flames. One firefighter was hospitalised and another first responder was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said the blaze originated on the right side of the home within an enclosed porch. The ages and names of the victims were not released as of Sunday evening. Alkire said officials did not immediately know if the residence had working smoke alarms. (PTI)