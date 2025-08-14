Entertainment Buzz

Comic Con India to kick off from Oct 31

The 13th edition of Comic Con India will kick off in Hyderabad from October 31 and will host some of the biggest names in popular culture. Every year, Comic Con India unites fandoms across the country for a celebration of comics, cosplay, gaming, films, TV, anime, merchandise, and more.Fans in Hyderabad can look forward to meeting their favourite international guests, exclusive stand up comedy and music performances, immersive fan zones, and some of India’s best cosplayers joining the season till November 2. ‘Hyderabad has rapidly evolved into one of India’s most dynamic cultural and creative hubs. With its booming tech industry, a young and enthusiastic fanbase, and having a growing appetite for global pop culture, the city is the perfect launchpad for Comic Con India’s grand 2025-2026 season. We hope to see massive engagement in Hyderabad as we kick start our biggest season yet,’ CEO, Comic Con India said. (PTI)

Jolie to reunite with Mr and Mrs Smith director for spy thriller

Angelina Jolie is all set to reunite with her Mr and Mrs Smith director Doug Liman for new spy thriller, The Initiative for Universal Pictures. The film is penned by F Scott Frazier, who has written action and spy thrillers including xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Collide, entertainment news site Hollywood Reporter said. The Initiative has been likened to the revered crime thriller Training Day, but ‘set in the world of spycraft’. Jolie will portray an unruly spy named Bright, who will mentor inexperienced newcomer Charlie. The film will take a dark turn as Charlie will question Bright’s intentions and sanity. Jolie will also reteam with Maleficent producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum under RK Films. Working across genres, RK Films have helmed production for Netflix’s Damsel and Glenn Powell-starrer Anyone But You over the last few years. (PTI)

Jay Shetty among guests in Meghan Markle’s With Love Meghan S2

The trailer for the second season of With Love, Meghan was released on Tuesday, marking the return of Meghan Markle’s Netflix chat show. In the video shared by Netflix, fans see the Suits star taking part in activities like cooking, gardening, and crafting. The biggest draw is her cheerful and playful moments with various celebrity guests. The second season will feature a wide mix of personalities, including TV hosts Tan France and Chrissy Teigen, podcaster Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia, and chefs Jose Andres and David Chang. Prince Harry does not appear in the trailer, but Markle jokingly mentions him while revealing that he does not like lobster, as per Deadline. Netflix posted the trailer with the caption that read, ‘The best moments are made to be shared. With Love, Meghan returns August 26 on @netflix.’ (ANI)

Depp returning as Jack Sparrow in next Pirates film?

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is likely to make a return as the beloved Captain Jack Sparrow, as suggested by franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer. In a recent interview, Bruckheimer opened up about having discussions with Depp about a new Pirates film, and he feels optimistic. ‘If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know… We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just have to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close,’ the producer said, as quoted by Variety. If things go as planned, Depp could soon reprise his role in a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film. (ANI)