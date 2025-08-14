Thursday, August 14, 2025
Hrithik, NTR Jr make special appeal to fans ahead of War 2 release

Superstars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming action film War 2, have made a special appeal to their fans, media and audience with regards to the film.
The two stars have requested people to avoid posting spoilers about ‘War 2’ to preserve the multiple secrets, twists and turns that the story has to offer to people.
Talking about the same, Hrithik said, “War 2 has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion. The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes. I have a request to make to all of you – media, audience, fans – please protect our spoilers at any cost”.
Hrithik and NTR Jr, play Indian soldiers who are at loggerheads in the film helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The two actors shared that they have made War 2 “with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion” and it is a big screen spectacle that should be enjoyed only in cinemas.
NTR Jr said, “When someone comes to the theatres to watch War 2, they should feel the same amount of joy, thrill and entertainment as you have felt watching War 2 for the first time. Spoilers are no fun and it hugely impacts the film watching experience. Please give us a lot of love and let the story of ‘War 2’ be a secret to everyone.. we are counting on you”. War 2 marks the 6th film in the YRF spy-universe. The film is set to release on August 14 worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (IANS)

