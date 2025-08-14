Telugu actress appears before ED in betting apps case

Actress Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case relating to the promotion of illegal betting apps.

Lakshmi, who is also a producer, reached ED’s regional office in Basheerbagh around 10.30 a.m.

The ED officials are likely to question her about endorsement for betting apps, the contracts she signed and the remuneration she received. The Central agency may record statements and gather details with regard to financial transactions.

Manchu Lakshmi is the fourth actor to appear before the ED in this case.

Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati have already appeared before the Central agency. These actors were questioned for 4-5 hours each.

Rana Daggubati was questioned for nearly four hours on Monday.

The ED last month summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi in the case.

The four actors were among 29 celebrities booked by the ED on July 10 for allegedly endorsing illegal betting apps. (IANS)