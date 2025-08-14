Thursday, August 14, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Telugu actress appears before ED in betting apps case

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Actress Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case relating to the promotion of illegal betting apps.
Lakshmi, who is also a producer, reached ED’s regional office in Basheerbagh around 10.30 a.m.
The ED officials are likely to question her about endorsement for betting apps, the contracts she signed and the remuneration she received. The Central agency may record statements and gather details with regard to financial transactions.
Manchu Lakshmi is the fourth actor to appear before the ED in this case.
Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati have already appeared before the Central agency. These actors were questioned for 4-5 hours each.
Rana Daggubati was questioned for nearly four hours on Monday.
The ED last month summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi in the case.
The four actors were among 29 celebrities booked by the ED on July 10 for allegedly endorsing illegal betting apps. (IANS)

Previous article
Hrithik, NTR Jr make special appeal to fans ahead of War 2 release
Next article
Beyonce wins Emmy for Beyonce Bowl Netflix Special
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce take down Feyenoord in CL qualifying

Istanbul (Turkey), Aug 13: Jose Mourinho is now one round away from taking Fenerbahce back into the Champions...
SPORTS

Carragher’s ‘worrying’ Liverpool admission ahead of season opener

New Delhi, Aug 13: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher does not understand the narrative that has labelled Liverpool as...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

WB mandates screening of Bengali films in every cinema hall

The West Bengal government has ordered the screening of at least one Bengali film each in all the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Turtle Walker to be screened at film festival in Kerala

Award-winning documentary Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney, is all set to be screened at the 17th International...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce take down Feyenoord in CL qualifying

SPORTS 0
Istanbul (Turkey), Aug 13: Jose Mourinho is now one...

Carragher’s ‘worrying’ Liverpool admission ahead of season opener

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher does...

WB mandates screening of Bengali films in every cinema hall

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The West Bengal government has ordered the screening of...
Load more

Popular news

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce take down Feyenoord in CL qualifying

SPORTS 0
Istanbul (Turkey), Aug 13: Jose Mourinho is now one...

Carragher’s ‘worrying’ Liverpool admission ahead of season opener

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher does...

WB mandates screening of Bengali films in every cinema hall

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The West Bengal government has ordered the screening of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge