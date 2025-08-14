Turtle Walker to be screened at film festival in Kerala

Award-winning documentary Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney, is all set to be screened at the 17th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) 2025.

Excited about the film’s premiere, Taira, in a press note, said, “I have been waiting for the day we premiere Turtle Walker in India, and the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala feels just so apt for our very first screening. Satish grew up on Vypin Island, Kochi. This is where he discovered a fascination for the sea as a young child, and where giant leatherback turtles were once found to nest. We look forward to bringing this deeply personal story of wonder and resilience to audiences across India.”

Turtle Walker follows the story of Satish Bhaskar, a sea turtle conservationist who spent decades studying and protecting endangered turtles along India’s coast and islands.

Starting in the late 1970s, Bhaskar travelled across remote areas to document turtle nesting sites and understand their behaviour. His efforts helped bring attention to marine life conservation in India. (ANI)