Thursday, August 14, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

US, Pak unite to fight top militant groups

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13: Pakistan and the United States have agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation to combat key militant groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
The agreement was reached during a counterterrorism dialogue held in Islamabad on Tuesday, just a day after the US designated the Pakistan-based BLA as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO).
The meeting was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Special Secretary for the UN, Nabeel Munir, and Gregory D. LoGerfo, Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the US State Department.
In a joint statement, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to countering terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations,” while stressing the importance of a sustained and structured partnership.
The US praised Pakistan’s efforts to contain terrorist threats and emphasized building institutional frameworks and countering emerging technologies used by terrorist groups.
Both countries also agreed to enhance cooperation in multilateral forums like the United Nations.
The BLA, designated an FTO in 2019, remains active and claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks, including the March 2025 hijacking of the Jaffar Express. Pakistan has accused India of supporting the BLA.
Recent diplomatic and military engagements have helped improve US-Pakistan ties significantly. (PTI)

Previous article
Zelenskyy to visit Berlin before Trump-Putin summit
Next article
Corruption case opens against Hasina, family amid political vendetta claims
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce take down Feyenoord in CL qualifying

Istanbul (Turkey), Aug 13: Jose Mourinho is now one round away from taking Fenerbahce back into the Champions...
SPORTS

Carragher’s ‘worrying’ Liverpool admission ahead of season opener

New Delhi, Aug 13: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher does not understand the narrative that has labelled Liverpool as...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

WB mandates screening of Bengali films in every cinema hall

The West Bengal government has ordered the screening of at least one Bengali film each in all the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Turtle Walker to be screened at film festival in Kerala

Award-winning documentary Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney, is all set to be screened at the 17th International...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce take down Feyenoord in CL qualifying

SPORTS 0
Istanbul (Turkey), Aug 13: Jose Mourinho is now one...

Carragher’s ‘worrying’ Liverpool admission ahead of season opener

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher does...

WB mandates screening of Bengali films in every cinema hall

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The West Bengal government has ordered the screening of...
Load more

Popular news

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce take down Feyenoord in CL qualifying

SPORTS 0
Istanbul (Turkey), Aug 13: Jose Mourinho is now one...

Carragher’s ‘worrying’ Liverpool admission ahead of season opener

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher does...

WB mandates screening of Bengali films in every cinema hall

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The West Bengal government has ordered the screening of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge