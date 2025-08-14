US, Pak unite to fight top militant groups

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13: Pakistan and the United States have agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation to combat key militant groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The agreement was reached during a counterterrorism dialogue held in Islamabad on Tuesday, just a day after the US designated the Pakistan-based BLA as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO).

The meeting was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Special Secretary for the UN, Nabeel Munir, and Gregory D. LoGerfo, Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the US State Department.

In a joint statement, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to countering terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations,” while stressing the importance of a sustained and structured partnership.

The US praised Pakistan’s efforts to contain terrorist threats and emphasized building institutional frameworks and countering emerging technologies used by terrorist groups.

Both countries also agreed to enhance cooperation in multilateral forums like the United Nations.

The BLA, designated an FTO in 2019, remains active and claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks, including the March 2025 hijacking of the Jaffar Express. Pakistan has accused India of supporting the BLA.

Recent diplomatic and military engagements have helped improve US-Pakistan ties significantly. (PTI)