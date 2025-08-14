Thursday, August 14, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

WB mandates screening of Bengali films in every cinema hall

By: Agencies

The West Bengal government has ordered the screening of at least one Bengali film each in all the cinema halls and every screen in multiplexes across the state on a regular basis.
In an order issued by the state government’s Information and Cultural Affairs Department, the films are to be screened during the prime time, i.e., between 3 pm to 9 pm.
“After careful consideration of all aspects of the matter, and in exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (3) of section 5 of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954, the Governor is hereby pleased to issue the following direction to all licensees of the State,” the notification read.
It further stated that every cinema hall and all screens in multiplexes in West Bengal must mandatorily have 365 prime time shows/screenings of Bengali films throughout the year, with at least one Bengali show per day for the 365 days.
It emphasized that the prime time shows must be held only between 3 pm and 9 pm. (ANI)

