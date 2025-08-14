Zelenskyy to visit Berlin before Trump-Putin summit

BERLIN, Aug 13: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit Berlin on Wednesday to join German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for talks with European and US leaders ahead of the Trump-Putin summit later this week.

Merz has convened virtual meetings to have the voice of European and Ukraine’s leaders heard. Zelenskyy is due to meet with European leaders first, in preparation for a virtual call with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance about an hour later.

A call between leaders of countries involved in the “coalition of the willing” – those prepared to help police any future peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv – will take place last.

European allies have pushed for Ukraine’s involvement in any peace talks, fearing that discussions that exclude Kyiv could otherwise favor Moscow.

Trump has ducked repeated chances to say that he would push for Zelenskyy to take part in his discussions with Putin, and was dismissive of Zelenskyy and his need to seek peace. Following Friday’s summit, a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders could be arranged, or it could also be a meeting with “Putin and Zelenskyy and me.” Europeans and Ukraine are wary that Putin might secure favourable concessions and set the outlines of a peace deal without them.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine would not give up any territory it controls, saying that would be unconstitutional and would serve only as a springboard for a future Russian invasion.

Diplomatic discussions led by the US focusing on ending the war have not addressed key Ukrainian demands, including security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression and including Europe in negotiations. (AP)