Sunday, August 17, 2025
NATIONAL

‘Degraded mindset’, BJP slams Cong over BK Hariprasad’s ‘Indian Taliban’ remark against RSS

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Aug 17 :The BJP on Sunday strongly criticised senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad for comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Taliban, accusing the party of repeatedly targeting nationalist organisations while showing sympathy for banned radical outfits such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Hariprasad, a former Rajya Sabha member, stirred controversy with his “Indian Taliban” remark against the RSS, alleging that it was disturbing peace in the country.

Reacting sharply, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “This reflects a very degraded mindset. However, one thing becomes clear: that he has a lot of affection for the Taliban. He does not hate the BJP and RSS as much as they love the Taliban and the terrorists.”

“Whenever terrorists are destroyed, Congress gets hurt. This is because Congress always indulges in vote bank politics. This party wants the votes of a specific community, and that is why they praise terrorists like Hamas, Taliban, ISIS, etc.,” he added.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also lashed out at the Congress, linking Hariprasad’s statement to a broader pattern of the party’s stand on national issues.

“Gandhi family’s close associate, B.K. Hariprasad, who said that Pakistan has done nothing wrong, that we are its friends, and that it is the BJP that is the enemy, sees the Taliban in RSS. Congress sees PFI, SIMI and Pakistan and several other terror organisations as its Bhaijaan while the mob in the Indian Army, ‘tamasha’ and surrender in Operation Sindoor, and Taliban in nationalist institutions,” Poonawalla said.

He further added, “This reflects their mindset: insulting the army, disrespecting constitutional institutions, social organisations, and Sanatan Dharma has become the identity of Congress. It shows how Congress opposes nationalists, criticises them, and often levels the same accusations for which the courts have reprimanded them multiple times.”

Hariprasad’s remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the RSS during his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

“Today, I want to mention one thing with great pride that 100 years ago, an organisation was born — the RSS. It’s 100 years of national service has been a very proud and glorious page,” said PM Modi.

–IANS

