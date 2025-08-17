Sunday, August 17, 2025
NATIONAL

Elvish Yadav ruined many homes by promoting betting: 'Bhau Gang' claims responsibility for firing

By: Agencies

Date:

Gurugram, Aug 17 :Hours after unidentified attackers opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Haryana’s Gurugram, an Instagram post surfaced in which the ‘Bhau Gang’ claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to police, three bike-borne assailants sprayed over two dozen bullets at Yadav’s house between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m. before fleeing the scene. The bullets hit the ground and the first floor of the residence, though no injuries were reported.

The Instagram post, featuring two gun illustrations and the text ‘BHAU GANG SINCE 2020,’ alleged that the attack was linked to Yadav’s promotion of illegal betting apps.

The gang is reportedly led by Portugal-based fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau.

In the post, the alleged members wrote: “Today, the bullets that were fired at Elvish Yadav’s house were fired by us, Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya. Today, we have introduced ourselves to him. He has ruined many homes by promoting betting. And all these social media bugs, we are warning that if anyone is found promoting betting, they can get a call or a bullet at any time. So all those who are into betting, be ready.”

So far, there is no official confirmation linking the online claim to the attack.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Yadav, who lives on the second and third floors, was not present during the attack. His caretaker and some family members were inside at the time, but no one was injured.

“Today, on 17.08.2025, at around 5:30/6:00 a.m., some unknown persons fired at a house under the jurisdiction of Police Station Sector-56, Gurugram. No person has been shot in this incident,” Gurugram Police said in a statement.

Additionally, the attackers are absconding.

Police teams rushed to the spot, gathered forensic evidence, and began scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Officials said legal action is being initiated, and further investigation will proceed once Yadav’s family registers a formal complaint.

The father of the YouTuber said he had not received any threats before the incident. Yadav is currently outside Haryana for work.

According to the investigation so far, the attack was carried out by three individuals riding a motorcycle. Multiple police teams are stationed at the site to track down the assailants.

Yadav has been surrounded by controversies since he was arrested over allegations of using snake venom as a recreational drug at parties he allegedly organised.

–IANS

