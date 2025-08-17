Sunday, August 17, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Kathua cloudburst: Amit Shah speaks to L-G, CM; assures full support

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Jammu, Aug 17:Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, assuring full support for the relief and rescue operation in Kathua district, where a cloudburst-triggered flash flood has killed four people and injured many others.

Amit Shah said on X, “Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&amp;K”.

At least four people were killed and many others injured after a cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district during the night intervening Saturday and Sunday, said officials here, adding that a rescue operation is underway in the affected area.

Minister of State (PMO), Dr Jintendra Singh, said on X, “Spoken to SSP Kathua Sh Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloud burst in the Janglote area. 4 Casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to Railway track, National Highway while Police Station Kathua has been affected.”

CM Omar Abdullah’s office said on X that the Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured.

“He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance. Chief Minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and support of affected families,” the CMO said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has posted an update on the Kathua cloudburst saying on X, “Helicopter services have been arranged for shifting the injured to appropriate hospitals. 6 injured have been airlifted for hospitalisation in Mamoon, Pathankot, which was found to be relatively nearer destination. DIG Police, Sh Shiv Kumar Sharma, along with his team, is camping at the spot and is in constant touch with me. Further assistance will be arranged, as and when required.”

Singh had earlier informed that he had further asked the civilian administration, military, and paramilitary forces to swing into action, and the situation is being continuously monitored.

“My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” the Minister said in his post.

The district administration issued a weather advisory, saying, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall” is reported across the district.

It also requested the public to stay away from water bodies.

Information and public relations office of the union territory said on X, “Weather Advisory | Kathua. Heavy to very heavy rainfall reported across the district. Avoid rivers, streams, nallahs, hilly &amp; landslide-prone areas. Stay alert to risk of flash floods &amp; landslides.”

This is the second cloudburst to hit Jammu and Kashmir during the last four days. On August 14, a massive cloudburst hit the Chashoti village in the Padder sub-division of Kishtwar district. So far, 65 bodies have been recovered, and over 100 people have been rescued.

In Kishtwar, 75 people have been reported missing by their families, although locals and eyewitnesses claim that hundreds may have been swept away by flash floods and buried under giant boulders, logs, and rubble. Among the deceased were two personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the local police, the officials added.

The disaster struck Chashoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple, at approximately 12.25 p.m. on August 14. It flattened a makeshift market, a community kitchen site for the Machail Mata Yatris and a security outpost.

At least 16 residential houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged in the flash floods.

–IANS

Previous article
Elvish Yadav ruined many homes by promoting betting: ‘Bhau Gang’ claims responsibility for firing
Next article
No future for ‘Future City’, says KTR on CM Revanth Reddy’s dream project
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Highway projects’ inauguration: PM Modi holds roadshow in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a massive roadshow at the Mundka-Bakkarwala...
NATIONAL

CM Stalin extends birthday greetings to VCK leader Thirumavalavan, calls him ‘beloved brother’

Chennai, Aug 17 :Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday greeted Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and...
NATIONAL

No future for ‘Future City’, says KTR on CM Revanth Reddy’s dream project

Hyderabad, Aug 17 : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has said that there is...
NATIONAL

Elvish Yadav ruined many homes by promoting betting: ‘Bhau Gang’ claims responsibility for firing

Gurugram, Aug 17 :Hours after unidentified attackers opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Haryana's...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Highway projects’ inauguration: PM Modi holds roadshow in Delhi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

CM Stalin extends birthday greetings to VCK leader Thirumavalavan, calls him ‘beloved brother’

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Aug 17 :Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin...

No future for ‘Future City’, says KTR on CM Revanth Reddy’s dream project

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Aug 17 : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working...
Load more

Popular news

Highway projects’ inauguration: PM Modi holds roadshow in Delhi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

CM Stalin extends birthday greetings to VCK leader Thirumavalavan, calls him ‘beloved brother’

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Aug 17 :Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin...

No future for ‘Future City’, says KTR on CM Revanth Reddy’s dream project

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Aug 17 : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge