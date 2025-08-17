Sunday, August 17, 2025
NATIONAL

No future for ‘Future City’, says KTR on CM Revanth Reddy’s dream project

Hyderabad, Aug 17 : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has said that there is no future for ‘Future City’ proposed by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, as the lands acquired for Hyderabad Pharma City cannot be diverted.

“No Future for this so-called “Future City”! A classic example of what happens when a clueless leader runs the State. Revanth first scrapped Hyderabad Pharma City, then floated an imaginary Future City on the same lands. As per the Land Acquisition Act 2013, land acquired for a particular public purpose cannot be diverted for real estate initiatives for the benefit of friends and family,” Rama Rao said in a post on ‘X’ on Sunday while reacting to media reports about legal hurdles for the Chief Minister’s ambitious project.

The former minister said he had warned about this two years ago in the state Assembly. “After spending hundreds of crores on PR blitz, today even officials admit serious legal hurdles Public money wasted. Farmers betrayed. Citizens fooled,” he added.

CM Revanth Reddy has been aggressively pushing for Future City, proposed as the fourth city after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad.

“I will develop the city in a great manner that people will remember for 100 or 1000 years in future. Former CM Chandrababu Naidu developed Hi-tech City, YS Rajashekhar Reddy constructed the Outer Ring Road. Quli Qutub Shah laid strong foundation by constructing Charminar. Likewise, my name will also be etched in history forever,” the Chief Minister said at the CREDAI property show on August 15.

He also dismissed the allegation of KTR that he floated the idea of Future City for his and his family’s benefit.

“Some people are calling Future City a ‘Four Brothers City’. You are all my brothers; I am designing it for your benefit. I don’t care about others’ comments,” he told the real estate developers.

Future City is proposed over an area of 765.28 square kilometres, spanning 1.80 lakh acres across 56 villages from seven mandals of Rangareddy district. This includes 20,000 acres acquired by the previous BRS government for Hyderabad Pharma City.

In March, the state government formed Bharat Future City Development Authority (BFCDA) with the Chief Minister as its chairman.

The government has announced that it will be India’s first Net-Zero Future City, which will set a new standard in sustainable and smart urbanisation.

“Designed to rival the world’s top cities, this eco-friendly, ultra-modern metropolis will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and a pollution-free environment,” Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said in his Budget speech.

It is proposed to have specialised zones such as an AI City, Pharma Hub, Sports City, and Clean Energy Innovation Zone.

–IANS

