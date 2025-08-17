Sunday, August 17, 2025
NATIONAL

Nurse death case: Victim’s father says daughter ‘raped’, ‘murdered’ inside Bengal hospital

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Aug 17 :The family of the trainee nurse, whose body was found in a private hospital in Singur of West Bengal’s Hooghly district, on Sunday, alleged that she was raped and murdered.

The nurse’s father said that she was subjected to “physical and mental torture” at the private hospital.

He also accused the West Bengal Police of non-cooperation.

On Saturday, the family had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of their daughter.

“The autopsy was done at a specific hospital as per our demand. I still feel that my daughter was raped and killed after mental and physical torture. Then, in the darkness of the night, before about 11 p.m., the OC in charge of the police station there and an employee of the nursing home tried to destroy evidence. We have no faith in the police probe. We once again demand a CBI investigation into this,” said the victim’s father.

Following an autopsy at AIIMS Kalyani in Nadia district, the body of the nurse reached her home at Nandigram in East Midnapore district on Saturday night. Soon, a pall of gloom descended on the locality. A large number of people gathered to attend the last rites.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling inside a room at the nursing home.

Surprisingly, the young woman had recently joined the private nursing home. She had completed her General Nursing Midwifery (GNM)- three-year diploma course- from a nursing institute in Bangalore last year. A case of unnatural death was registered with the Hooghly Police.

The family, however, alleged that their daughter was murdered.

The family has filed a murder complaint against the owner of the nursing home. Based on their complaint, the police arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

The arrested were identified as nursing home owner Subir Ghora and the deceased’s lover, Radhagovinda Ghatan.

Initial investigation revealed that the nursing student was in a relationship with the arrested Radhagovinda Ghatan. His home is in the Egra area of ​​East Midnapore.

The nurse was reportedly mentally devastated after Ghatan refused to marry her. There are allegations that the nursing home owner used to misbehave with the young woman.

–IANS

