NATIONAL

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi displays a portrait of BR Ambedkar

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi displays a portrait of BR Ambedkar, during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, in Sasaram, Bihar, on Sunday. The Congress leader embarked on the 1,300-km yatra in protest against alleged vote theft and manipulation
of electoral rolls. (PTI)

Rahul: Entire country knows EC, BJP colluding to steal elections
NDA names Maharashtra Governor as V-P candidate
