Monday, August 18, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

NDA names Maharashtra Governor as V-P candidate

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, was on Sunday named the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.
BJP president J P Nadda made the announcement following a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and consulting the party’s allies.
Nadda appealed for unanimous election of Radhakrishnan (67), an OBC leader and two-time former member of Lok Sabha, to the constitutional position, saying the BJP leaders had spoken to the opposition parties last week and will continue to do so.
The opposition leaders had told the BJP interlocutors that they can make up their mind only after being told of the ruling alliance’s nominee, Nadda said, adding that his party will reach out to them again.
Due to the comfortable majority of the BJP and its allies in the electoral college, comprising Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, Radhakrishnan’s election is all but certain, and the party hopes that his elevation will help it make fresh inroads in Tamil Nadu, where elections are due next year.
Radhakrishnan belongs to the influential Gounder caste, an OBC community, in Tamil Nadu.
Nadda emphasised on his nearly 40 years in public life, noting that he is well regarded in different parties and commands respect among various sections of society.
“He is considered a statesman,” Nadda said of the former Coimbatore MP who was made the Jharkhand governor in 2023 and then shifted to Maharashtra in July 2024.
Unlike his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was also a governor like him before being named as the NDA’s vice-presidential nominee in 2022, Radhakrishnan has refrained from cultivating a public profile on political issues and skirted any controversy.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources said, will oversee the vice-presidential election, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will be the polling agent.
The last date for filing nomination is August 21.
Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-led alliance will to be part of Radhakrishnan’s nomination-filing exercise, besides the prime minister and Union ministers.
If the Opposition also names its candidate, the election will be held on September 9. (PTI)

Previous article
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi displays a portrait of BR Ambedkar
Next article
An Indian Army personnel consoles a resident during a search and rescue
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Every entrant to Meghalaya is not infiltrator: TMC prez

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: Trinamool Congress state president Charles Pyngrope on Sunday admitted that concerns over illegal...
NATIONAL

An Indian Army personnel consoles a resident during a search and rescue

An Indian Army personnel consoles a resident during a search and rescue operation at cloudburst-hit Jod Ghati village, in...
MEGHALAYA

Toddler dies in WGH after falling into well

From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 17: In a tragic incident, a toddler lost her life after accidentally falling into...
MEGHALAYA

Govt set to introduce electric taxis in city

By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 17: The Meghalaya government is gearing up to introduce electric taxis in the city...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Every entrant to Meghalaya is not infiltrator: TMC prez

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: Trinamool Congress state president...

An Indian Army personnel consoles a resident during a search and rescue

NATIONAL 0
An Indian Army personnel consoles a resident during a...

Toddler dies in WGH after falling into well

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 17: In a tragic incident,...
Load more

Popular news

Every entrant to Meghalaya is not infiltrator: TMC prez

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: Trinamool Congress state president...

An Indian Army personnel consoles a resident during a search and rescue

NATIONAL 0
An Indian Army personnel consoles a resident during a...

Toddler dies in WGH after falling into well

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 17: In a tragic incident,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge