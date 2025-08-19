Tuesday, August 19, 2025
NATIONAL

Dalit man lynched on suspicion of theft in UP

By: Agencies

Date:

BUDHANA, Aug 18: A 30-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death by locals on suspicion of theft in Budhana town.
The incident happened on Sunday night, and the victim was identified as Monu, they said. According to a complaint lodged by Monu’s family, he was beaten up by locals on suspicion of theft. He came home, and late in the night succumbed to his injuries.
Police said they trying to identify the people involved n the beating on the basis of a video of the assault circulating on social media.Some people have also been taken into custody for interrogation, they said. (PTI)

